Co-op shooter ‘Starship Troopers: Extermination’ launches in Early Access this May

Offworld Industries has announced that its PC co-op shooter Starship Troopers: Extermination will be launching in Early Access later this month.

The Early Access period for Starship Troopers: Extermination will kick off on May 17, and is expected to last for around a year.

As for what Extermination is about, the first-person shooter (FPS) pits groups of up to 16 players against “hundreds” of Bugs — aggressive aliens that will look familiar to fans of the 1997 action film Starship Troopers.

In each match, players will be deployed from a dropship and tasked with exploring the planet of Valaka. To survive, players will need to complete missions and gather resources to create a defendable base, all before trying to get to the extraction point alive.

Three playable classes — Assault, Support, and Defence — will be available to choose from, while there will be five types of Bugs that can be encountered. However, the game’s Steam page currently notes that more enemies and even boss battles will be introduced throughout Extermination’s Early Access phase.

You can check out the below trailer for a glimpse of each class — and their Bug enemies — in action.

Starship Troopers: Extermination is being developed by Offworld Industries, which is best known for its 2020 tactical shooter Squad.

During Extermination’s Early Access, the developer plans to update the game with more weapons and unlockable cosmetics, along with “massive” orbital strikes for players to call in.

Looking ahead, the full version of Extermination will “span multiple worlds” and include “additional weapons, enemies types, class progression upgrades, community events, and encounters”.

