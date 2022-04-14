Coachella to bring “music-reactive” outfits to ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games has partnered with Coachella to bring reactive clothing and exclusive music to Fortnite.

The first wave of Coachella-themed items will drop into Fortnite tomorrow (April 15) at 1AM BST, or 8PM ET / 5PM PDT on April 14.

As part of the crossover’s Icon Radio Takeover, 30 artists from the Coachella festival will appear on radios found in Fortnite‘s vehicles. The Takeover will also bring new in-game items and outfits each weekend of the festival, which runs from April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Two of these outfits – the Wilder and Lyric cosmetics – will react whenever the player hears music within the battle royale.

A second series of items will be coming to Fortnite on April 22 at 1AM BST, or 8PM ET / 5PM PDT, as the Alto and Poet music-reactive outfits will be added to the game. A bundle of both outfits will also include the “Enter the Coachellaverse Loading Screen”.

Sam Schoonover, innovation lead at Coachella, said: “As Coachella continues to scale online, we recognise the importance of creating fun digital experiences to drive engagement and build community. There are few companies that do this better than Fortnite. We’re excited to partner with such an epic entertainment brand to reimagine Coachella for the next generation of fans.”

The Fortnite and Coachella collaboration is part of the “Coachellaverse,” a new way for fans of the festival to engage with it whilst at home. More can be discovered about the Coachellaverse here.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia will be the last-minute replacement headliners for Coachella 2022, after Kanye West announced he was pulling out of his headline sets.

In other news, donations from across the games industry to Ukraine have now surpassed £150million, with more to come. Epic Games and Microsoft lead the pack, with over £109million donated toward humanitarian efforts.