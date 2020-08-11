Codemasters has delayed current-gen versions of ‘Dirt 5’

Codemasters have announced that the current-gen versions of Dirt 5 will be receiving a short delay.

Players on PC, PS4 and Xbox One will now have to wait an extra week to get their hands on the next instalment, as Dirt 5 is moving from its original October 9 release date to October 16. Anyone who purchases the Amplified Edition is granted three days early access and will be able to play the game from October 13.

The developers confirmed the delay via Dirt 5‘s official Twitter page and further noted that both the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are still scheduled to release at the same time. Players who purchase the current-gen versions will be entitled to a free upgrade to next-gen systems when the game releases.

Advertisement

You can read the full announcement below:

We're still full speed ahead for next-gen, too. DIRT 5 comes to #XboxSeriesX and #PS5 later this year, with a FREE upgrade for any players who’ve purchased on current-gen consoles! https://t.co/RjSfJr7LTs #DIRT5 pic.twitter.com/8HmK0G1nb1 — DIRT (@dirtgame) August 11, 2020

Dirt 5 is set to change up the formula in some unique ways. The most notable being the inclusion of a fully fledged campaign mode, which will include a story-driven narrative to push players through the game’s various missions.

The story will follow a rivalry between the two characters and force players to choose their path as the narrative unfolds.

Accompanying this mode will be voice actor Nolan North, most recognisable for portraying Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series, and Troy Baker, the voice of Joel from The Last Of Us.

Advertisement

Across the campaign, players will be thrust in brand-new locales for the series, including Napal and Brazil. A recent trailer showcased some of the various locations incorporated into the game, alongside new features such as a photo mode, online play and split-screen.