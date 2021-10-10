Codemasters is hiring for its “most ambitious and biggest game” in ten years

A job listing by EA has shared that Codemasters is hiring a producer for its next project, which sounds big.

The job listing is looking for a development manager at Codemasters Cheshire, which previously wrapped up development on Dirt 5 (thanks, PCGamesN).

As well as sharing what the team is looking for in its new hire, the job listing teases a little on “the studios’ next key project”. Elaborating, it adds that this next game “promises to be the most ambitious and biggest game that Codemasters has made in over a decade”.

A successful applicant “will deliver AAA racing games” with Codemasters from a UK studio. While it’s unclear what game Codemasters is working on next, it’s likely to still be a while before an official announcement surfaces.

Codemasters has over 30 vacancies for positions within its UK office on EA’s website, with other jobs available in Malaysia.

Codemasters is responsible for several racing game franchises that include the Dirt, Grid and F1 series. Earlier in the year, we listed multiple Codemasters titles as some of the best racing games playable in 2021.

The studio is currently working to bring Grid Legends to PC and Console in 2022, in which players will play “a classic underdog tale” in the form of a “high-stakes driving experience”.

Back in July, we gave F1 2021 four out of five stars in our review and said that “the gameplay is truly top-notch, and there are enough modes and features that you’ll undoubtedly get your money’s worth”.

