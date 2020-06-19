Codemasters reveals ‘Dirt 5’ release date with career mode trailer

Codemasters have announced the official released date for their upcoming racing game, Dirt 5.

The October 9 launch date was revealed through a new trailer, which also featured voice actors Troy Baker (Joel in The Last Of Us series) and Nolan North (Nathan Drake in the Uncharted franchise) talking about their roles in the upcoming game’s career mode.

Hosts of car podcast Past Gas, James Pumphrey and Nolan Sykes, also appear in the teaser. The pair are set to present an in-game podcast that will cover events that happen within the game.

Watch the new trailer for Dirt 5 below.

The racing game will be available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One when it launches, with release dates for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions to be announced at a later date.

Dirt 5 was one of the 13 third-party games revealed by Microsoft during the Xbox 20/20 event in May. Other games include Madden NFL 21, Yakuza: Like A Dragon and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Dirt 5 has also been confirmed as one of the many games that will utilise the Xbox Series X’s Smart Delivery system. The technology will help carry over players’ saved data over from the Xbox One to the Xbox Series X when they choose to make the jump, among other optimisation features.