Codemasters unveils new ‘Dirt 5’ trailer, confirms free PS5 upgrade

Codemasters has released a new trailer for its upcoming racing game, Dirt 5. It also confirmed that PlayStation 4 players will receive free next-gen upgrades to the PlayStation 5.

The new teaser showcases a slew of features headed to the game, including 10 brand-new locations (ranging from Nepal to Brazil), a photo mode, online play, split-screen mode and more. Check out the trailer below.

Codemasters also went into detail about the features in a post on the PlayStation blog. Chris Groves, community manager at Codemasters, noted that all 10 new locations were “built from the ground up and designed for all manner of epic racing”.

He also noted that the game will include a number of iconic rally and rallycross vehicles, from brands like Subaru, Mitsubishi and Ford. Additionally, the developer has also “rolled in some machines you’ve never been behind the wheel of before”, such as the Rock Bouncer and Formula Off-Road classes.

Dirt 5 will also re-introduce the Gymkhana mode, which first made its debut in 2011’s Dirt 3. “These are timed events where you’re dropped into an arena full of jumps, drift zones, donut spots and other spots for automotive antics,” Groves explained.

The post also announced that players who purchase the game for the PS4, physically or digitally, will be upgraded to the PS5 version for free if and when they decide to switch to the next-gen console. It’s currently unknown if Xbox One users will receive the same upgrade when switching to the Xbox Series X.

Dirt 5 is set to launch on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on October 9. A Google Stadia version is scheduled to be released in 2021, while a release window for PS5 and Xbox Series X has yet to be announced.