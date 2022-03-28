‘Coffee Talk’ creator Mohammad Fahmi has died

The creator and writer of indie hit Coffee Talk, Mohammad Fahmi, has passed away aged 32. At the time of writing, no cause of death has been confirmed.

Fahmi was best known for his work creating Toge Productions’ Coffee Talk, but he started out in in the games industry working as a programmer and designer for Gameloft.

Following his time at Gameloft, IGN says Fahmi then changed careers, moving into writing and becoming editor-in-chief of Tech In Asia Indonesia‘s gaming department.

Eventually he moved to Toge Productions, which was where he came up with the idea for Coffee Talk, which went on to be one of the most successful games at the studio.

Eventually, Fahmi started his own studio called Pikselnesia, releasing What Comes After, and announcing Afterlove EP.

The industry will miss Fahmi, with PlayStation Studios Malaysia head Hasnul Hadi taking to Twitter to share their thoughts:

“Our industry has lost one of the brightest stars. Fahmi was someone I was always inspired by. We met at the first Level Up KL where we talked about how we could grow the region together. No words can explain how great this kind and amazing soul. I will truly miss you.”

Hadi added, “He was a journalist then and we talked about how we could push our stakeholders to recognise the industry. I was glad to see that region had grown since then. Even more so seeing him doing what he loved – making games and writing great stories”.

The official Coffee Talk Twitter account said: “Today we received […] devastating news that Fahmi, the creator & writer of Coffee Talk, has passed away. May his soul rest in peace, and our hearts are with his family and loved ones. May all the good things he shared, [stories] he wrote, live on with us forever.”

It’s unclear what will happen with Afterlove EP, which was detailed during the December 2021 Nintendo Indie Showcase, in which Fahmi himself appeared. The game was previously set to launch in summer 2022.