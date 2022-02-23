Coldplay and Ed Sheeran’s label teams up with blockchain game developer

One of the biggest labels in the world has announced a partnership with blockchain game developer Splinterlands.

Warner Music Group, the home of artists such as Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Charli XCX, Metallica and Red Hot Chili Peppers, has signed a deal with Splinterlands to develop play-to-earn arcade-style blockchain games.

Splinterlands is behind the one-on-one skill battling game of the same name, which sees players buy, sell and trade their cards freely – with all transactions recorded on the Hive blockchain.

The game currently has 1.8million registered users and recently surpassed the milestone of 1billion battles.

According to the announcement on Warner’s website, “by leaning into arcade-style gaming, Splinterlands and Warner Music Group will produce mobile-friendly, accessible games that can facilitate wider adoption and foster community building more easily than traditional play-to-earn games.”

Apparently, the games are “designed with the aim to bring power back to the players” and these new play-to-earn games will “specifically tap into blockchain technology to give players rewards, such as NFTs, that hold real-world value. Players can trade, sell, or lease anything they earn in-game”.

Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Business Development, WMG said: “I don’t think we can underestimate how massive the opportunity around P2E gaming is.”

“Our partnership with Splinterlands pulls focus to our artists and their music as we all work together to develop and maintain tokenized games. As we build, we will be unlocking new revenue streams for our artists while further solidifying fans’ participation in value created.”

Jesse “Aggroed” Reich, Splinterlands Co-Founder and CEO said: “I look forward to new collaborations at the intersection of gaming, music, crypto, NFTs, defi, and blockchain.”

Last month, Warner Music Group signed a deal with metaverse platform The Sandbox.

Speaking to NME recently, Roblox vice president and head of music Jon Vlassopulos said he believes some artists will be able to “launch and sustain successful careers virtually” without ever having to play real-life gigs.”

“As we continue to push the limits of what music can be on Roblox, we see an opportunity for new forms of entertainment to emerge,” he added.

However, according to an industry-wide survey, a majority of game developers have no interest in NFTs, crypto or blockchain technologies.