‘Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2’ fan-made expansion out after 15 years

After 15 years in development, a remarkably large Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 fan expansion pack is now complete and available for fans.

The project, entitled Mental Omega, adds over 100 missions as well as a new faction in a campaign that is described as one that “retells, expands and continues” Red Alert 2‘s story.

Originally showing up on ModDB’s top mods of 2006, it’s been a long 15 years for keen fans as tracked by PCGamesN. Over the years, there have been sporadic updates with the last significant update – version 3.3 – all the way back in 2016. That update added the Foehn Revolt faction which was a more technology-focused side than others in the game due to the player’s character actually being an AI.

Version 3.3.6 is now available to download and it’s the expansion pack’s final update. It adds the last few missions to the four campaigns encompassing Soviet, Allied, Yuri and Foehn Revolt. In all, the expansion pack has 97 single-player missions, 36 co-op maps, and 22 challenge maps. Alongside that are new visuals, new units, multiplayer support via CnCNet plus a new soundtrack.

For fans of Command and Conquer: Red Alert 2, it should be a worthwhile endeavour. Best of all, it’s entirely free to play.

