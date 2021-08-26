Contemplative sci-fi game, ‘Jett: The Far Shore’ is out in October

Superbrothers, creators of acclaimed indie hit Sword & Sworcery, has announced that its latest game, Jett: The Far Shore, will be out in October for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

A collaborative effort between Pine Scented Software and Superbrothers, Jett: The Far Shore was originally announced last summer but was soon delayed. That’s now changed with the game set to launch on October 5th. The developer has suggested that the game is a “laid back” exploration adventure with players controlling scout and ‘anchorite’ Mei as she becomes the first person to explore a strange ocean planet in a bid to “carve out a future for a people haunted by oblivion”, all while searching for something called “the hymnwave”.

An announcement trailer reveals more, suggesting a somewhat spooky world to explore.

The developer has described the need to “adapt to an intricate, systemic open world” while “[persevering] through adversity alongside an intimate ensemble cast”. It’s a single-player story that will unfold across five acts with occasional “white-knuckle action” interspersed amongst calmer times.

Past trailers for Jett: The Far Shore have suggested that the focus is on adapting to the planet’s mysteries and perils rather than necessarily trying to overcome all obstacles, suggesting a different change of pace to many games. Expect there to be plenty of puzzles that require problem-solving skills.

Originally scheduled for release in 2020, Jett: The Far Shore launches on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC via the Epic Games Store on October 5th.

