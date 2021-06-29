‘Contra Returns’ – a new mobile game in the series – is coming this summer

A new entry in Konami’s long running action franchise Contra has been announced, as mobile exclusive Contra Returns launches on July 26.

Official pre-registration for Contra Returns on iOS and Android devices has started today. The game is being developed by TiMi Studios and will launch first in North America, with a Europe release “coming soon” according to Konami.

The trailer below is from the official Contra Returns YouTube channel.

New game modes such as ‘One Life Mode’, ‘1v1’ and ‘3v3’ will also be in the game alongside player equipment and customisation options with over 200 levels to play.

The game’s website reads: “In Contra Returns, players can enjoy the classic side-scrolling gameplay, two-person teams, alien bosses, and signature settings and soundtrack from the original series! All with updated HD resolution, 3D character models”.

There are also eight characters to choose from, Bill Rizer and Lance Bean are returning whilst Brad Fang the werewolf will also be back. Contra Returns will allow players to customise their own weapons alongside their character.

Players who sign up for pre-registration will receive the above rewards, but what players receive depends on the total number of sign-ups, with the max reward coming in at 8million overall.

The most recent title in the Contra series was Contra: Rogue Corps, which released in 2019 and used a top down isometric view instead of the series’ established 2D roots. Konami note that they want Contra Returns to allow players to “conquer the battlefield with the same thrill of the arcade originals”.

