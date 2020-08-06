‘Control’ is set to receive an ‘Alan Wake’ expansion later this month

Control’s previously announced Alan Wake themed expansion is set to release for the game later this month.

Titled AWE, the release date for the upcoming downloadable content was announced during PlayStation‘s State Of Play event and will be available to download on August 27.

The second and final expansion for Control will have players returning as protagonist Jesse, as she explores the twisted Federal Bureau of Control after the events of the main game. Her adventure will crossover with Alan Wake and merge the two worlds together with new story content, side missions and weapons.

Included with the announcement was a new trailer which showcases the signature telekinetic combat found within Control, as well as the dark and eerie atmosphere the game was known for.

Not much of Alan Wake was shown, however, the trailer begins with the character warning “whatever you do, stay in light,” which is a reference to the monsters Wake faced in his own game that were harmed by light. The trailer also ends with a shot of Wake’s face.

Check out the reveal trailer below:

An official YouTube description for the game reads: “As Director of the Federal Bureau of Control, Jesse Faden must enter the Investigations Sector and confront the creature lurking within this long-abandoned part of the Bureau. This threat has haunted the sector for years, waiting on the other side of the sealed Firebreak.”

“In order to reclaim the Investigations Sector from its clutches, Jesse will need to explore the numerous Altered World Events investigated here, including one from the town of Bright Falls.”

PlayStation’s State Of Play was home to many new third-party gaming announcements, including a reveal that Hitman 3 will be receiving VR support.

A new competitive multiplayer game titled Hood: Outlaws & Legends was also announced and is scheduled to release in 2021.