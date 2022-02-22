Controversial ‘Street Fighter 6’ logo may be an altered £47.99 stock image

After the logo for Street Fighter 6 was met with criticism by fans, it’s now reported that it could merely be an altered stock image that costs £47.99.

As spotted by Aurich Lawson on Twitter, the newly-announced Street Fighter 6 logo looks remarkably similar to an Adobe stock image that costs £47.99 for an extended license.

“I don’t even know what to say. I knew it was generic but I didn’t realize it was this bad. [Capcom] searched for “SF” on a stock logo site and rounded a couple corners and added the 6,” said Lawson.

While the similarities may just be a coincidence, the creator of the stock image – who goes by xcoolee – has told IGN that they would be willing to sell exclusive rights for the image to Capcom.

Since Capcom unveiled Street Fighter 6 on Monday (February 22), the monochrome logo has drawn criticism for moving away from the franchise’s typically vibrant branding. This has led to numerous Twitter users joking about the change, drawing comparisons to everything from notification pop-ups to the Scooby-Doo logo.

Twitter users have also pointed out the logo looking incredibly similar to several others – including a French sci-fi convention and a store in Taiwan.

