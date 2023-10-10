Cooking sim ‘While We Wait Here’ is set at a diner at the end of the world

While We Wait Here is a cooking simulator and kitchen management game where the characters are suddenly faced with the imminent end of the world, and it’s in development for PC.

In the game, the day starts as any other with the player protagonist arriving at the diner where they work, switching on the television, greeting and taking orders from customers, and cooking them their food.

However, an emergency broadcast cuts off the news station on the television before fading to black, but no one else in the diner appears to notice.

They’re far more focused on their own issues and the player is focused on fulfilling their requests while the surroundings shift unsettlingly.

Different decisions will lead to different endings, said developer Bad Vices Games, though there is no “game over”, nor a “good” or a “bad” ending.

Instead, the team hopes that While We Wait Here is more of a “meditative experience” on what happens when strangers who have only been brought there by circumstance must come to terms with their mortality.

While the game is expected to release in 2024, there is a free demo available through Steam Next Fest which will last until October 16.

Through the demo, Bad Vices Games will welcome fan feedback to inform the development of While We Wait Here and its balance between the minutiae of management mechanics and psychological horror.

The developer is also the team behind Ravenous Devils, a Sweeney Todd inspired management simulator where players ran a tailor shop and pub through the robbing and murder of their customers.

