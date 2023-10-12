‘Counter-Strike 2’ fans dodge bullets with “Michael Jackson Peek”

Counter Strike 2 players have discovered a trick that lets them seemingly dodge bullets, and in practice it looks a little like Michael Jackson‘s lean in ‘Smooth Criminal’.

Reported by Rock Paper Shotgun, the “Michael Jackson Peek” in Counter-Strike 2 is achieved by running in the game while inputting a custom key bind. It’s as easy as pasting this code into the game’s autoexec file in the player’s Steam folder on their PC.

When active, the player’s character leans in a similar way to the lean seen in Michael Jackson’s music video for ‘Smooth Criminal’ in 1988. Check it out below:

It appears that the player would be able to dodge bullets like this, but, dealing damage in an online match is dependent on a number of interlocking systems that determine whether or not they hit their target.

For example, there are hitboxes surrounding the character like an invisible cuboid that detect attacks as long as that attacking interaction connects with the character’s hitbox.

There is also the new sub-tick system in Counter-Strike 2 that calculates a player’s “precise actions between ticks”, ticks being the discrete time intervals that actions are registered.

Elsewhere, Valve defended the decision to cease support for Counter Strike 2 for PCs that use DirectX 9 and 32-bit Windows systems and for Macs.

“As technology advances, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue support for older hardware, including DirectX 9 and 32-bit operating systems. Similarly, we will no longer support macOS. Combined, these represented less than one percent of active [Counter-Strike: Global Offensive] players,” it said.

As such, only the 64-bit Windows and Linux versions of Counter-Strike 2 will be supported, but refunds for those aforementioned affected players will be available until December 1.

In other gaming news, the players of Destiny 2 who were erroneously banned in the latest wave of sanctions were offered £40 of in-game currency by Bungie as an apology.