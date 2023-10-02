‘Counter-Strike 2’ players criticise missing ‘CS:GO’ game modes

Counter-Strike 2 players have aired their aggravation that the sequel is missing a number of features from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Counter-Strike 2 was free for all players of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as an upgrade to Valve‘s Source 2 engine that was already running in its other games like Half-Life Alyx.

Through it, the game got significant improvements including sub-tick architecture that instantly registers motion, shots, grenades and more as well as a total visual overhaul.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive was fortunately not deleted by Valve and remained as an offline “demo” in players’ Steam collections. But it was noticed that the new game did not retain a lot of the more important features of its predecessor.

These include the modes Arms Race, Flying Scoutsman and Danger Zone, competitive and Wingman maps, workshop maps, Mac and Linux support, and the ability to swap weapons to the left side of the player’s screen.

Among the responses to the list of missing features, there have been comparisons to the release of Overwatch 2 and the general consensus from its fans that the original Overwatch was superior.

There were also complaints against Counter-Strike 2‘s anti-cheat systems, yet the game was only released recently and information about illegitimate behaviours is likely still being gathered and analysed.

On that topic, Valve stated that “associating” with cheaters in the game will be enough to permit penalties such as the loss of Profile Rank and CS Rating.

While there has been no announcement from the developer about these features it’s hoped that they will arrive in some sort of update in the coming months to support the game’s fans.

