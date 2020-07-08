COVID-19 won’t have a “big impact” on part two of ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’

Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase has confirmed that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will not have a major impact on the development of the game’s sequel.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, producer Yoshinori Kitase and co-director Naoki Hamaguchi spoke about the impact COVID-19 had on the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake, and how it’s affecting the ongoing development of the sequel.

“At this current time, the team are still making the next game via remote working. Our performance will temporarily drop below 100% efficiency because of this, but I do not think there should be a big impact in the long term,” said Kitase.

Advertisement

The duo were also asked whether future instalments would divert from the original game’s story, but Kitase stated that they were unable to divulge any information. “I understand that there is a lot of speculation among the fans; that is what we wanted and we’ve really enjoyed seeing these theories and guesses of what the ending means.

“We wanted the fans to keep the discussion going on social media and keep their excitement high as we head towards the next game,” he added. Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently available on PlayStation 4.

In other Final Fantasy news, Final Fantasy XIV: Realm Reborn director Naoki Yoshida recently refuted rumours that he’s working on Final Fantasy XVI. “I’m still going to continue being in charge of FFXIV for more years to come as long as I don’t die from sickness or accident,” he said. “So please ignore any non-official announcements.

Other games that have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic include Mafia: Definitive Edition, what has been delayed by a month in order to avoid compromising “the quality of the experience”.