‘Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time’ leak reveals plans for Nintendo Switch

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time may be making its way onto the Nintendo Switch after all, according to a new leak.

While the highly anticipated game has only been announced for PS4 and Xbox One so far, a new leak suggests that Switch players won’t be left out. Twitter user @SunwerPrower took to the social media platform to reveal that the game’s official website includes a source code for a Nintendo Switch version of the game under its platform listings.

Dentro de la página de Crash Bandicoot 4, se encuentra un pequeño vestigio de Switch. Más en concreto se trata de un script que incluye el elemento "Nintendo Switch". Éste componente es quien nutre el menú de opciones de plataformas. Pueden comprobarlo ustedes mismos. pic.twitter.com/oTMtBno1ZV — Sunwer 🦊 La Guarida del Zorro 🏳️‍🌈 (@SunwerPrower) August 7, 2020

The leak also corroborates recent reports that Activision has been entertaining the idea of releasing the upcoming game on additional platforms, saying: “We are still evaluating additional platforms for a future date. Stay tuned for more information.”

A Nintendo Switch port of the game would not be entirely surprising, given the release of the franchise’s original N. Sane Trilogy on the Switch in 2017.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will continue the original trilogy’s story, more than 20 years after the last main entry in the franchise – Crash Bandicoot: Warped – was released in 1998.

A recently released extended trailer for the game also revealed new playable characters, a feature titled N.Verted Mode and earnable skins. Based off the concept of a mirror mode, the new N. Verted mode will let players experience levels in a host of new unique art-styles, such as splattering paint to see your path forward.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is currently scheduled for an October 2 release on PS4 and Xbox One.