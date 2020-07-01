‘Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time’ will not feature microtransactions

Developer Toys For Bob has confirmed that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will not feature any microtransactions, putting an end to recent speculations.

The game studio cleared the air with a tweet on June 30, after reports surfaced that the game would include in-game purchases. Toys For Bob clarified that “there are NO MICROTRANSACTIONS in the game”.

We're seeing confusion about #MTX in @CrashBandicoot 4 and want to be 💎 clear: There are NO MICROTRANSACTIONS in #Crash4. As a bonus, the Totally Tubular skins are included in all digital versions of the game. — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) June 30, 2020

According to Toys for Bob, the confusion like stems from the “in-app purchase” moniker used to describe the free cosmetic skins that will be available as a digital preorder bonus. Digital pre-orders will include two exclusive “Totally Tubular” skins for Coco and Crash based on ‘90s surf outfits.

The confirmation of no mictrotransactions in the game comes a day after new gameplay footage was released. The footage highlights how the levels will play out, including new crates to smash and ways to interact with the environment.

The footage takes a deep dive into a pirate-themed level – which is allegedly just one of the over 100 levels expected in the game. New crates, moves rope sliding sections are also shown and gives players an idea of how expansive the levels will be as platforming sections can be seen in the distance.

The game is set to be a direct sequel to 1998’s Crash Bandicoot: Warped. “It’s not just Crash 4 because narratively we’re continuing off of where Crash 3 ended […] but we’re also continuing off of the gameplay of the original trilogy,” said design producer Lou Studdert.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was first announced in June by Toys For Bob, alongside an official trailer. The game will be released on October 2 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.