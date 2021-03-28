‘Crash Bandicoot 4’ PC release comes with always online DRM

The PC version of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time comes with always online DRM (Digital Rights Management), despite not having Multiplayer.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time launched exclusively on Activision Blizzard‘s Battle.net platform for on PC on March 26.

Every time the game is launched it will need to check Blizzard’s servers to authenticate ownership. This is despite the game having no online features such as multiplayer.

On launch day, Blizzard’s servers also went down, meaning that people who had purchased the game on launch were unable to login and play the game, due to its DRM requirements.

In a response to Blizzard’s tweet about their server issues, one fan said “Imagine trying to play a single player game with always-online DRM during this time…”

Imagine trying to play a singleplayer game with always-online DRM during this time… (Crash 4) — Zachary Carreiro (@ZacharyCarreiro) March 27, 2021

Always online DRM is usually added to games to make piracy a harder prospect, but according to PC gamer, the game has already turned up on popular online piracy forums.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was released on current-gen consoles in October last year to critical acclaim. NME’s Stacey Henley called it a “sublime platformer” that understood the “classic Crash trilogy while also realising the perfect way to update it” in her four-and-a-half star review.

Apart from the reported issues with always online DRM, the PC version of Crash Bandicoot 4 boasts support for 4K resolutions and uncapped framerate

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! also launched for for iOS and Android devices on March 25. On the Run! is an endless runner, created by King the developer known for Candy Crush Saga.