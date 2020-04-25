‘Crash Bandicoot Mobile’ released, but currently only available in Malaysia

Crash Bandicoot Mobile has been launched but with a catch: it’s only available in Malaysia at the moment.

The game appeared on the Google Play Store in Malaysia without warning, according to a report from CNET. The launch is presumably a beta test, before the game gets a wider release. It is currently only available on Android.

Crash Bandicoot Mobile is an endless runner – along the lines of Subway Surfers and the Temple Run series – developed by King, the same studio responsible for Candy Crush. Unlike other endless runners, however, Crash Bandicoot mobile includes bosses or enemies at the end of a track that players will have to defeat to progress to the next map. Players will also need to collect enough items along the way to create a weapon to defeat these bosses.

The game’s official description reads: “Crash & Coco team up to put a stop to Dr Neo Cortex’s evil plan to destroy the multiverse! In this new mobile episode, Dr Neo Cortex has dispatched mutagen henchmen across the multiverse to enslave all dimensions. With the help of his sister Coco, Crash must bash Cortex’s minions back to their own dimensions!”

Crash Bandicoot first debuted in 1996 on multiple platforms, with multiple sequels. The N. Sane Trilogy, featuring the first three Crash Bandicoot games, with much-improved graphics, launched on the PS4 in 2017, then a year later on the Xbox One and Switch.

J.J. Abrams’ Spyjinx is another game that recently began its beta-testing in Malaysia. Developed by Epic Games and Bad Robot, the game will see a “unique mix of action-strategy gameplay, RPG character development, and head-to-head multiplayer”. It has yet to receive an official release date.