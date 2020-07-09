Crash Bandicoot is making his way to mobile devices later this year in a new entry titled On The Run!

The game is being developed by King, most notably known for the immensely popular Candy Crush Saga. Crash Bandicoot: On The Run! will take the core concept of the series and implement it into a pick-up-and-play adventure for mobile players.

Playing out as a endless-runner style game, Crash will venture through many of the series’ classic levels such as Temple Ruins, Turtle Woods, Bear It and more. Players will fight bosses, craft new weapons, acquire new customisable options and have the ability to play with friends.

Advertisement

The CGI trailer gives a feel for how Crash Bandicoot: On The Run! will play out, while also providing a few seconds of in-game footage of the game in action. You can check out the announcement trailer below:

Stephen Jarrett, vice president of game design at King, and creative lead on Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! delved a little further into some of the games details in a press release. “Our ambition is to transform the runner experience with classic Crash gameplay,” Jarrett said. “While adding depth and progression through a variety of exciting features including meaningful social, crafting and base building.”

“Drawing inspiration from Crash’s vibrant history we plan to bring back classic characters, bosses, enemies and lands and wrap them in a brand-new adventure for gamers to play on the go.”

Players can pre-register here and obtain a blue hyena skin once the game launches.

Advertisement

It’s not just mobile that Crash Bandicoot will be his appearance onto this year. A new sequel titled Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be coming to PS4 and Xbox One this October.

The franchise famous gameplay will return with a host of new features, including special masks that Crash can wear to gift players with new powers, such as the ability to freeze time or alter gravity.