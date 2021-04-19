‘Crash Bandicoot: On The Run’ was downloaded 23million times in its first week

Crash Bandicoot: On The Run has reportedly been downloaded over 23million times in the first week since its launch.

Smartphone app market analyst Sensor Tower shared the data that it had accumulated from mobile app stores over the first quarter of the year. The 73-page document revealed that Crash Bandicoot: On The Run launched to great success.

Globally, the game was downloaded over 23million times in its first week, more than twice the amount of first-week downloads registered for Candy Crush Saga’s launch in 2016.

Crash Bandicoot: On The Run was downloaded seven million times in the United States alone, beating out other popular mobile game releases that date back to the start of the quarter.

Sensor Tower’s data also showed that Crash Bandicoot: On The Run earned around US$700,000 in consumer spending over its first week of launch. This puts the game in developer King’s second spot of highest-grossing first-week launches. The top spot belongs to Candy Crush, which generated between US$1.3million and US$1.4million in its first week.

The launch of Crash Bandicoot: On The Run also gave Activision Blizzard its best quarterly performance since the launch of Call Of Duty: Mobile in the fourth quarter of 2019. The total amount of mobile title downloads recorded for Activision Blizzard in Q1 2021 clocks in at 115million.

In other Crash Bandicoot news, the highly anticipated PC port of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time! was released on March 26. Despite not having an online multiplayer mode yet, the game comes with always online DRM (Digital Rights Management) to authenticate ownership.