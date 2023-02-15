Creative Assembly is hiring for a “brand new” ‘Total War’ game

Creative Assembly has confirmed that it is working on a “brand new Total War title”, and is looking for a release manager to help launch the game.

READ MORE: The best strategy games of 2023

In a job listing posted to Creative Assembly’s website, the studio advertises that it is looking for a release manager to handle the “delivery and release” of an upcoming project.

While outlining the role’s day-to-day responsibilities, Creative Assembly says the successful applicant will “work on a brand new Total War title setting up the processes for a release and beyond.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, a job listing for a senior VFX artist says that the role will involve working on “exciting new projects in our Total War franchise” – though that could encompass upcoming downloadable content for Warhammer 3.

Creative Assembly is yet to announce the name or setting of its next Total War game, but it also has several other projects in development. Last July, another job listing from the studio revealed that it was working on a “ground-breaking” third-person action game that appears to be set in the Warhammer universe.

Creative Assembly’s next upcoming game is Hyenas, a multiplayer shooter that tasks players with competing for Sega merch.

Earlier in the month, the studio also reiterated its support for Total War: Warhammer 3, which launched last year. Game director Rich Aldridge revealed that the studio has plans to release three batches of downloadable content (DLC) for the game throughout 2023, with the first major release planned for April.

“I’m sure when you get your hands on it you will see why it’s become such a passion project for us and why we wanted to spend the extra time on it to get it just right,” shared Aldridge, acknowledging that Warhammer 3‘s post-launch content has suffered delays.

Advertisement

Warhammer 3 celebrates its first anniversary this week, and following Aldridge’s message, it will be receiving a surprise update to mark the occasion.