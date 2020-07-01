‘Crucible’ goes back into closed beta less than two months after its launch

Amazon Game Studios’ sci-fi shooter Crucible is headed back to closed beta less than two months after it launched.

In a new post on the game’s website, its developers, Relentless Games, announced that the game would be moving back to a closed beta in order for them to “focus on providing the best possible experience for our players”.

Relentless Games explained that the return to beta would allow the developing team to work on the game in response to player feedback. “We’ll continue following the roadmap we laid out previously and working on map, combat and system changes to improve the Heart Of The Hives experience as well as implementing other improvements based on your feedback and what we think the game needs in order to thrive,” it noted.

However, existing players will be able to access the game and will continue to have their progress saved. “You’ll still launch Crucible through Steam (you don’t even need a new download), you’ll keep all the progress and customisation items you’ve already earned, and the battle pass, reward tracks and in-game store will continue to be supported,” it added

The team also encouraged players to continue playing and streaming as normal: “Even though Crucible will be in closed beta, nothing is changing about the way you can engage with the game: you’re still welcome to stream, to share screenshots and clips, and to talk about what you experience in the beta.”

The news of Crucible’s return to closed beta comes less than a month after two of the game’s three modes were removed to focus on Heart Of The Hives.