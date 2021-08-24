‘Crusader Kings III’ announced for Xbox console release in series first

Paradox Interactive’s Crusader Kings III will be coming to Xbox Series X|S, as revealed at the Gamescom 2021 Xbox livestream.

This is the first move to console for the popular grand strategy series, which has up to now been a PC exclusive. Crusader Kings III was released in 2020 to positive critical reception, and it was picked up earlier this week that the game had been rated for console release.

Bringing an end to the speculation, Microsoft announced the release during its Gamescom Xbox livestream on August 24. Although there is not yet a release date for Crusader Kings III on the Xbox, Microsoft says it has committed to “having this title available on Xbox Game Pass from day one”.

“We hope that the Xbox community will grasp the opportunity to play one of the most popular strategy titles in the world,” reads the official release statement, “Like an upstart noble seizing the moment and claiming the throne, will you rule your own virtual realm from the comfort of your sofa?!”

Microsoft has also detailed some of the benefits coming to the console version of the game, including how “the Xbox Series X|S internal SSD will allow for ultrafast loading times and will enable you to easily switch between the game and a playthrough or tutorial you are checking out on YouTube.”

The Crusader Kings III UI will be subject to a full rework, a move which Microsoft assures fans will lose “none of the depth and detail” in translation.

Crusader Kings III is a “historical grand strategy experience” where players control the lineage of a royal or noble house throughout history, growing their influence over the years via shady intrigue, political maneuvering and all-out warfare.

When Crusader Kings III launched back in September 2020, our review scored it five out of five and praised the fact that “each playthrough of Crusader Kings III feels like writing a gripping novel full of intrigue and excitement, one that is only limited by the player’s imagination”.

Other news from the Xbox livestream included an exclusive look at Forza Horizon 5, and the announcement that cloud gaming will be coming to Xbox consoles.