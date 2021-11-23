‘Crusader Kings III’ Royal Court DLC release date has been confirmed

Paradox Interactive has announced that Crusader Kings III‘s first major expansion, Royal Court, will launch on February 8, 2022.

Crusader Kings III: Royal Court players will be able to “accumulate artifacts and build new kinds of nations in one of strategy gaming’s deepest blends of politics, intrigue, and rich character-driven stories.”

The Royal Court expansion will feature a visual representation of the player’s royal court which will reflect all the accumulated “majesty and prestige” in the form of the Throne Room. Meanwhile, the Hold Court will let players interact with vassals and courtiers as they come to them with their problems, seeking a royal judgment.

Advertisement

The Grandeur will increase the quality of life at the player’s court with fancier trappings and better food, “all the better to impress your rivals and attract higher quality guests.”

You can check out the official trailer below:

In addition, Inspired People is a feature including talented artists, craftspeople and thinkers who can work on new projects,

adding treasures and artifacts to your court. Hybrid Cultures will help players “Make the most of a multicultural realm, developing a new way of life that is specifically adapted to your population and geography”, while Culturally Divergence lets players split from their culture, adapting it into something new that “better fits your aspirations”.

Alongside the release of the Royal Court expansion, it will be accompanied by the next major update to Crusader Kings III, free for all owners of the game, including a new culture interface, minor court positions, and more.

Advertisement

In the meantime, the effects and props studio behind The Lord Of the Rings has revealed that it’s currently developing a game based on a “major worldwide IP”. Weta Workshop said that it’s hiring a producer for an “incredibly rich and inspiring license that will fill fans and players around the world with delight.”