‘Crysis 2’ remaster teased by developer in series of tweets

Crytek has teased a remaster of Crysis 2 in a series of tweets that about the game.

A tweet from the official Crysis Twitter account featured the quote: “They used to call me Prophet,” which is a line spoken by Major Laurence “Prophet” Barnesa – one of the primary characters in Crysis 2.

A follow up tweet showed an image of player character “Alcatraz” in his nano-suit facing off against an alien war suit, in the middle of New York’s Time Square.

Crysis 2 was originally released in 2011 and traded the open, tropical island of Crysis for the streets of New York. The game saw players battle humans and aliens, using the power of the nanosuit to gain an advantage on their foes.

The nanosuit let players shift power from melee functions, to armour and stealth modes, allowing them to approach combat scenarios in a variety of different ways.

Crysis Remastered was released last year, bringing the classic shooter to modern consoles, as well as providing improved graphics for PC players.

In a two-star review for NME, Jason Coles wrote that the game was “fun in theory” but “wrapped up in an impenetrable layer of bugs and stutters”.

Crysis was famously demanding on PCs, and was considered a benchmark for graphics performance long after its release 13 years ago.

As a result the highest graphics setting for the remaster was called “Can it Run Crysis” as a riff on the game’s reputation. The game also supported 8K textures, and ray-tracing on compatible graphics cards.

Earlier in the year, Crytek released a large update for its multiplayer game Hunt: Showdown, which saw new weapons and new ammo options introduced to the game.

The 1.5 update features numerous changes aimed at making the game more engaging and easier to understand for new players.