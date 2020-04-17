After a series of cryptic teasers, German video game developer Crytek has announced a remaster of its 2007 FPS, Crysis.

Crysis Remastered will make its way to PC and current-gen consoles this Summer, including the Nintendo Switch. This marks the first time the game will be on a Nintendo platform. The launch announcement was made via the game’s official Twitter account, alongside reveal trailer. Check it out below.

CLOAK DISENGAGED You’ve been asking. You’ve been waiting.

Today, that wait is over. It’s coming: Crysis Remastered on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and – for the very first time on the Nintendo Switch Platform.https://t.co/2JnfyC7jRE pic.twitter.com/NWAHdoBEgD — Crysis (@Crysis) April 16, 2020

The remaster, which is being developed with the help of Saber Interactive, will “focus on the original game’s single-player campaigns”, according to a press release from Crytek. The title will also receive major graphical updates, including high-quality textures, improved art assets as well as “software-based ray tracing”, among other upgrades.

“We are excited to be working on the Crysis franchise again, and to bring all the Crysis fans a remaster worthy of their passion for the game,” Crytek CEO Avni Yerli said in the statement. “It’s an exciting opportunity to be able to bring Crysis back to PCs and current consoles – even Nintendo Switch! – so that a whole new generation of players can experience the thrill of a battle in the Nanosuit.”

Crysis was originally launched in 2007 on PC, and was later ported for the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2011.

In other Saber Interactive news, the developer is currently working on a Nintendo Switch port for 2019’s third-person zombie shooter, World War Z. The game is also set to receive a Game Of The Year (GOTY) package, which will release on current-gen consoles on May 5.