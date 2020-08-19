‘Crysis Remastered’ reportedly to launch this Friday for PS4

Crysis Remastered will reportedly be released this Friday (August 21) for the PlayStation 4, according to a new video roundup of upcoming releases.

Published on the official PlayStation Access YouTube channel, the clip included Crysis Remastered in a roundup of new games that will be released this week on the PS4. The much-awaited remaster is featured alongside other upcoming games like Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, Mortal Shell and more.

The roundup also included never-before-seen footage from the remaster, alongside details of all the updates headed to the title, such as “improved lighting, better textures and increased depth-of-field”.

Check out the clip below.

Developers Crytek and Saber Interactive have yet to confirm the new release date. However, earlier last week, the developers announced that “the wait [for Crysis Remastered] is almost over, and we promise it will be with it”, on the official Crysis Twitter account.

Crysis Remastered was originally due to be released for PS4, Xbox One and PC in July, but was delayed after leaked footage of the game garnered negative feedback from fans. In a statement, the developers said that the delay would allow them to bring it “up to the PC and console-breaking standard you’ve come to expect”.

However, the Nintendo Switch version of Crysis Remastered was later released on July 23 as originally scheduled. Prior to the release, Crytek released a tech trailer for the handheld version that showed how the game will run on the Switch.