‘Crysis’ Twitter account breaks three-year silence with cryptic message

The Twitter account for FPS series Crysis, from developer Crytek, has suddenly sprung to life after a three-year silence.

Yesterday (April 13), the account sent out a cryptic message which simply read “receiving data.” Prior to this tweet, the account’s last activity was in December 2016. Check it out below.

RECEIVING DATA — Crysis (@Crysis) April 13, 2020

It’s currently unclear what the tweet means, whether it’s a long-awaited Crysis 4 or a remaster of earlier titles. The message follows the re-launch of the official Crysis website on April Fool’s Day with a flashy new image of a figure presumed to be original series protagonist Nomad.

Back in March, eagle-eyed fans spotted what appeared to be remastered footage of the original Crysis from Crytek’s showcase video for the CryEngine. Check out the relevant footage below, starting from 2:20.

Official accounts for graphics card marker NVIDIA and computer hardware company Corsair later replied to the cryptic message with humorous tweets referencing the series’ infamous high system requirements.

😲 **turns on supercomputer** — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) April 13, 2020

Our PCs right now pic.twitter.com/UbIXxRCJst — CORSAIR (@CORSAIR) April 13, 2020

The first Crysis was originally released in 2007 for PC and gained a reputation for its high hardware requirements. The game was later ported to Xbox 360 and the PlayStation 3 in 2011. Crytek followed the title up with two well-received sequels in 2011 and 2013.

In other remastered game news, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, which is due out May 22, has been announced. Bloober Team also recently teased an upcoming release, Observer: System Redux, which is rumoured to be a remaster of 2017’s Observer.

Meanwhile, the Final Fantasy VII Remake was released last Friday (April 10), which NME’s Jordan Oloman called “a fully fledged upgrade of one of the most beloved JRPGs around” in a four-and-a-half star review.