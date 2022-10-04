Crystal Dynamics is asking what fans want in a ‘Legacy of Kain’ revival

It seems that Legacy of Kain may be set for a revival, as Crystal Dynamics is seeking feedback from fans about what they’d like to see in a potential new entry to the franchise.

Crystal Dynamics has launched a survey asking players what they’d want to see in a potential revival.

The survey asks players to decide if they want a new title in the long-dormant franchise to be single-player, multi-player (co-op or PvP), and to pick up to five genres they want the new game to fit into.

Advertisement

Additionally, the survey asks players if they want the game to be a remaster of one of the original games, a full remake of the original games, a direct sequel, or a full reboot of the franchise.

The rights to Legacy of Kain came into Crystal Dynamics’ possession after Embracer Group acquired the developer (among others) from Square Enix, alongside a number of their gaming IPs, such as Tomb Raider.

Embracer Group has also expressed an interest in pursuing sequels, remakes, remasters and more for the various IPs acquired in the deal – prompting speculation about a potential revival for Legacy of Kain, a franchise that has been dormant since 2003’s Legacy of Kain: Defiance.

There have been a number of attempts to revive Legacy of Kain over the years, after the franchise was first born in 1996 with Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, developed by Silicon Knights and published by Crystal Dynamics.

According to Eurogamer, UK studio Climax Studios spent three years working on a soft reboot of the franchise with a game called Legacy of Kain: Dead Sun, which was eventually canceled by Square Enix in 2012.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in gaming, a tattoo artist has successfully sued Take-Two for copyright infringement over the use of her tattoo designs.