Crystal Dynamics is “confident” players will return to ‘Marvel’s Avengers’

After reports of dwindling player numbers in Marvel’s Avengers, developer Crystal Dynamics has released a statement addressing the issue.

Despite releasing last month (September), the player count on the game has quickly diminished on PC according to tracked Steam stats. Speaking to Kotaku, studio head Scot Amos has said he is “confident that we’ll (Crystal Dynamics) see PC players,” as well as other platforms.

Many players have criticized the lack of end-game content. As stated by Kotaku: “Players are getting tired of running the same missions with the same characters ad infinitum”. New characters, missions and content has been promised post-launch, however, the developer is still yet to reveal when.

“Every day we fight to make the best game possible for our community,” Amos said. “We are listening. We are making fixes, improvements, and additions as fast as we safely can to make Marvel’s Avengers the game we all aspire it to be.”

Amos reportedly laid out some of the additions coming to Marvel’s Avengers. Alongside the previously announced inclusion of Hawkeye and Hawkgirl, new War Zone missions known as Tachyon Rifts, a new Outpost, and high-levelled mission at AIM’s Cloning Lab will be added.

It was also revealed in Amos’ statement that the team will “continue to add new content to the game in the coming months as we address issues and overall game balance, including loot distribution and quality of life features everyone is clamouring for to improve our day-to-day experience from accessibility to co-op communication tools to balancing the economy.”

He finished by announcing that a new blog post will be released over the coming week to share more information about the new content, however, no specific date was mentioned.

NME recently reviewed Marvel’s Avengers and described it as “movie magic [that] turns to dust thanks to [an] uninspired grind,” and is “ultimately let down by the service game milestone around its neck.”