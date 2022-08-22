‘Cult Of The Lamb’ patches out a “weird looking cube” and soft locks

Developer Massive Monster has released a new update for Cult Of The Lamb which rolls back the game to the 1.0.10 patch.

In a new Steam blog post, the developer shared that for the latest patch it needed to issue a rollback due to the soft lock issue within the game’s settings menu.

This means that Cult Of the Lamb has been reverted back to version 1.0.10, but Massive Monster has said that “as soon as we have a fix for the soft lock we will go back to the 1.0.11.”

Although this is the most notable part of the patch notes, the update also features some minor fixes to the game’s bugged spider trader, while also addressing an issue where a “weird looking cube would come into existence after resurrecting in a boss fight.”

The developer has also fixed a soft lock that would occur when the player would interact with the tarot card shrine when having all tarots.

A number of major fixes have come with the new patch notes, including: a fix for the issue with talismans going invisible, a fix for the issue where a weird looking cube would come into existence after resurrecting in a boss fight, the issue where spider trader doesn’t give the tarot card when they should (fix was not in 1.0.10) and a fix for the soft block when resurrecting an ill/dissenting follower.

There are also a number of additional stability improvements in Cult Of The Lamb as well.

Cult Of The Lamb launched on August 11 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. In NME‘s three-star review, Jordan Oloman said the game is “a smart but flawed indie game with a good heart, Massive Monster’s latest is well worth a look if you have played and enjoyed its varied inspirations, but it can’t quite deliver on the promise of controlling an emergent cult of critters, at least in a way that feels free of bugs or repetitive busywork.”

