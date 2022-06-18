‘Cuphead’ studio director says “who cares?” if a game gets delayed

The executive producer and studio director at Studio MDHR has talked about how the delays and long development time for Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course have been vital for the team’s health.

In an IGN interview from earlier this week (June 16) the studio’s Maja Moldenhauer talked about how it’s been vitally important to look after the around 18 developers on the team.

“It’s hard to find people. The number one thing, especially through COVID was keeping everybody happy. This is video games. Take your time,” said Moldenhauer.

“Mental health needed to be at the forefront, taking the space and time that you needed, especially over the last two years. We’re like, ‘If it takes longer for the game to come out, it takes longer. Who cares?”

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is set for release on June 30, after first being announced in 2018. It was initially supposed to release in 2019, but received multiple delays into 2022, before going gold and finishing development recently.

“If we’re going to risk it all, it’s going to be a company that we’re proud of,” added Moldenhauer. “It’s going to be a company that is all the things, an amalgamation of all the things we’ve always ever wanted. Respect for each other, love and support. Things that we didn’t receive in our past jobs. Well, we did, but at the end of the day there was a bottom line.”

