Current-gen ‘Borderlands 3’ players will get free next-gen upgrades

Gearbox Software has announced that Borderlands 3 will be ported to next-gen consoles.

The developer shared the news during a PAX Online panel over the weekend, confirming that current-gen players of the game will be granted free upgrades for next-gen console versions of the game.

The next-gen version of the game will also enable players to experience Borderlands 3 at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second in single-player mode. A new three- and four-player local co-op split screen mode will also be introduced when the game hits next-gen consoles.

Mayhem is coming to next gen! And we heard you about vertical split-screen — that's coming to current-gen too! #Borderlands3 pic.twitter.com/RuxqQx5THI — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) September 12, 2020

The panel also announced that all the Vault Hunters class will be getting an extra skill tree for players to experiment with in the future. Gearbox showcased FL4K’s new Trapper skill tree during the virtual event as an example. FL4K’s new skill gives him a Hyperion Loaderbot as a pet that he can now control.

Gearbox Software has not announced a launch date for Borderlands 3 on the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

In other Borderlands 3 news, the game’s fourth campaign DLC, titled Psycho Krieg And The Fantastic Fustercluck released on September 10. The add-on follows Krieg as he tries to “process his traumatic memories by blasting his inner demons to bits, and try not to succumb to lunacy inside Krieg’s fractured mindscapes”.

Alongside the release of the DLC, all Borderlands 3 players have received a free update, which boosts the game’s level cap to 65. Gearbox Software has commented that this will likely be the last level cap increase for the foreseeable future.