Recreate Games’ adorable looking competitive party game Party Animals will get a full release next year in 2022.

Originally teased on Twitter in 2019, a free demo of Party Animals was briefly available on Steam. The final release will include both online and offline multiplayer.

A physics-based competitive brawler reminiscent of Gang Beasts, Party Animals offers a variety of cute animals to play across two game modes. Collectible melee weapons will be available for both modes.

The roster of fighters includes a dinosaur named Underbite, a rabbit named Carrots and an otter named Otta.

Last Stand is a mode where it’s every animal for themselves. Up to 8 players can battle it out in one of several arenas until only one of them is left standing.

Snatch Squad mode has players teaming up to collect gummy sweets and drop them into their team’s pit. Whichever team ends up with the most gummies wins.

As well as the PC release, Party Animals will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via Game Pass at launch. But there’s no firm release date other than 2022.

