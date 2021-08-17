‘Cyberpunk 2077’ 1.3 patch will add free extra content to the game

The highly anticipated 1.3 patch for Cyberpunk 2077 will add three pieces of free DLC alongside plenty of improvements and balance changes, when it launches soon.

Revealed during the CD Projekt RED stream on Twitch today (August 17) and now listed on the game’s website, the patch includes a new look for Johnny Silverhand, which can be enabled in settings under the ‘additional content’ tab.

There will also be new cosmetics available for playable character V, called the ‘Multilayered Syn-Leather Deltajock Jacket’ and the ‘Luminescent Punk Jacket’. Both will be available after Viktor messages following ‘The Ride’. Crafting specs to make a higher quality version of the items will also be unlocked, the post says.

The last free piece of DLC is a new vehicle in the game, the ‘Archer Quartz “Bandit”’ is available as both a reward and purchasable in-game. It can be obtained after completing ‘Ghost Town’ when either Dakota or Rogue send V a message.

The patch notes also confirm the changes to the games minimap. Namely that it will be more zoomed out when driving, making it easier for players to navigate.

The 1.3 patch will also make some changes to how player’s can respec their character, which is currently done with expensive Tabula e-Rasa cards in the game. This will be done via a button that allows perk points to be redistributed among the character’s skill trees.

The change was detailed as a way to allow for safer experimentation with builds and to make the option easily accessible to players.

