‘Cyberpunk 2077’ and ‘The Witcher 3’ next-gen updates coming in 2022

CD Projekt Red has revealed that both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 next-gen updates have been delayed until 2022.

During an investor update from CD Projekt Red, the company confirmed that the long-awaited next-gen updates for both games have been pushed back.

“The Management Board of the Company hereby announces that, based on recommendations supplied by persons supervising development, it has decided to allocate additional time to both projects,” it stated. “The Company currently intends to release the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 in the first quarter of 2022, and the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in the second quarter of 2022.”

Additionally, CD Projekt Red tweeted: “Apologies for the extended wait, but we want to make it right.”

IMPORTANT PRODUCTION UPDATE pic.twitter.com/KOnaIVOt4v — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) October 20, 2021

Originally, both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 were expected to unveil their next-gen updates at some point in 2021. The Witcher 3 is also expected to include additional, brand-new content, inspired by the recent Netflix series.

Although players are now in for a longer wait, both updates will be free to current-gen players and will improve both graphics and performance on next-gen consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077 recently addressed some graphical and performance issues on current-gen consoles with the release of its 1.31 patch. A number of bugfixes addressed inventory issues as well as GPU memory optimisation for PlayStation consoles.

Given the rocky launch of Cyberpunk 2077 amid performance and stability issues, a next-gen update can’t come soon enough. However, players will have to wait until at least Q1 in 2022 to get their hands on it.

