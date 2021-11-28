‘Cyberpunk 2077’ dev thanks players following positive Steam user reviews

A Cyberpunk 2077 developer at CD Projekt Red has thanked players following the shift in the Steam review consensus.

A Tweet from quest designer Pawel Sasko (thanks, VGC) says that in the “last [few] days Cyberpunk 2077 received a flood of very positive reviews on Steam from the new players. You can’t imagine what this means to me.”

These new players are most likely coming from the current sale for Cyberpunk 2077, as on Steam (and every other platform for that matter), the game is sitting at 50 per cent off until December 1.

Last days #Cyberpunk2077 received a flood of very positive reviews on Steam from the new players 🥺 You can’t imagine what it means to me 🥺 pic.twitter.com/bz3xElKixT — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) November 25, 2021

As of writing, Cyberpunk 2077 has 406,592 user reviews on Steam with a “mostly positive” rating and 20,814 recent reviews with the average “very positive rating” as well.

When Cyberpunk 2077 first launched last year, it was met with hugely negative reception, especially on consoles, due to the lack of polish and plethora of bugs, which CD Projekt Red has been working to fix since. The game was even taken down from the PlayStation store, although it is now back up.

CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński also insisted recently that the title “will be perceived as a very good game” in the future and that it will “sell for years” following the fixes and updates.

“The brand awareness of Cyberpunk that we’ve managed to build is huge, and the game universe, its characters and details have fans all over the world,” said Kiciński.

“We believe that in the long run, Cyberpunk 2077 will be perceived as a very good game, and like our other titles, it will sell for years – especially as the hardware gets more powerful over time and we improve the game.”

In other news, co-founder of Rockstar Jamie King, who left the studio in 2006, has said he thinks the developer will make less “edgy” games and hopes they try something “cheesy” going forward.