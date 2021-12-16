‘Cyberpunk 2077’ dev to pay almost £1.5million in shareholder settlement

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt has agreed to pay the shareholders that brought a lawsuit against it almost £1.5million ($1.85million USD).

In a document shared by The Verge, the terms of the agreement were outlined, which is still yet to be looked over by the court: “Members of the class (including the plaintiffs) shall relinquish any and all claims against the company and members of its management board. In return, a settlement in the amount of 1,850,000 USD shall be paid out to the class by the Company and its insurer.”

Lawsuits began flying into CD Projekt’s path back in December of 2020, with one saying the game “was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or PlayStation systems due to an enormous number of bugs,” adding that the “defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.”

This has been compounded by the recent news that the game’s star Keanu Reeves never played the game, despite claims made by CD Projekt’s CEO – in front of shareholders – that he did and he “[loved] it”. Reeves said “I’ve seen demonstrations but I’ve never played it”.

Cyberpunk 2077, despite its launch issues, had the biggest PC launch in history, and actively made back its over £300million development costs in just pre-order sales.

Whilst this appears to be the end of the shareholder lawsuit filed against CD Projekt, the reputation of the game and the company appears to be in flux. A recent sale for Cyberpunk 2077 resulted in many positive reviews, and the company president said the game will eventually be seen as “very good”. But a drastic stock price fall over the last 12 months tells a slightly different story.

