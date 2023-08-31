‘Cyberpunk 2077’ developer explains why ‘Phantom Liberty’ is the game’s last DLC

CD Projekt Red has explained why Phantom Liberty will be the first and only downloadable content (DLC) expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, with a “technological decision” to blame.

During a quarterly earnings call held on Wednesday (August 30), VGC reports that the studio was asked how many sales of Phantom Liberty it would take for the studio to create another Cyberpunk 2077 expansion.

Michał Nowakowski, CD Projekt Red’s SVP of business development, answered that “the decision has already been made” to wrap things up with Phantom Liberty.

“As we have announced a long time ago, we’re not going to make a second or third expansion,” shared Nowakowski. “This is the only expansion of the game, and it has nothing to do with the numbers and how satisfied or not we are with sales or anything of the kind.

“It’s a technological decision to be honest,” he added. “This is the last time we’re working on the Red Engine for the time being at least, and in the foreseeable future as you know we are working on the Unreal Engine from Epic. This was one of the key reasons why we decided this was the only one.”

CD Projekt Red initially confirmed Phantom Liberty would be Cyberpunk 2077‘s only expansion last September, just days after the DLC was first teased.

As Nowakowski touched on, the studio has stated it is leaving behind its in-house REDengine for future games. As a result, the next Witcher game will be created in the Unreal Engine 5 engine, as CD Projekt Red has entered a “multi-year” partnership with its creator, Epic Games.

This partnership will see the Witcher developer “closely collaborate” with Epic Games to help “tailor the engine for open-world experiences”.

