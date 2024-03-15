‘Cyberpunk 2077’ devs relieved players have finally uncovered easter egg

Cyberpunk 2077 developers have shared their relief that players have finally uncovered a long-hidden easter egg.

Earlier this week, one fan shared footage of a new easter egg they found on the Cyberpunk 2077 loading screen. If a player leaves the cursor hovering over the portion of the screen that displays the current patch version the game is running for long enough, the numbers will change to 2077 – the year the game is set in.

It’s not huge but replying to the post on social media, Cyberpunk 2077’s associate game director Paweł Sasko was clearly relieved the easter egg had finally been revealed.

“Good find,” he wrote. “I started to doubt you chooms would ever find it [because it] was hidden way too well.”

Good find, I started to doubt you chooms will ever find it! Was hidden way too well 🥲 — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) March 12, 2024

“Finally! Super happy it was found,” added producer Monika ‘Ayano’ Janowska with the fan revealing it was found by accident. “I just moved my mouse randomly and took a sip of tea and noticed that it changes,” she admitted.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally released in 2020, with the latest 2.12 patch coming last month.

A sequel was confirmed in 2022. “Our plans are certainly ambitious, and call for a great deal of work, dedication and further growth,” said CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński at the time.

Earlier this year, narrative director Igor Sarzyńsk confirmed work had begun on the follow-up. “I couldn’t be more excited for this project and I’m sure we can make it something special,” he wrote on social media. “2077 was just a warm-up.”

The same month, CD Projekt Red head Adam Badowski stated that the plan is to have 80 people working on the sequel by the end of the year, with the company “considering including multiplayer elements” in the sequel after they were scrapped from Cyberpunk 2077.

