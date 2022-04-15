‘Cyberpunk 2077’ expansion to launch in 2023 as “further support” planned

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the downloadable content (DLC) expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 will now launch in 2023, with more support to follow.

Yesterday (April 14), following a sales call, CD Projekt Red confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077‘s previously announced paid expansion is now expected to arrive next year, and that additional support for the title is also being worked on.

“We are fully committed to the Cyberpunk franchise, and intend to develop it further,” joint CEO Adam Kiciński said in the call.

“We’ve recently released a new set of improvements for Cyberpunk, and we are also working on the next update, 1.6, which will be out in the coming months. Afterwards, support for Cyberpunk will continue, but our focus will gradually shift to the new, exciting endeavours in both Cyberpunk and The Witcher franchises. Right now, the bulk of our team is working on the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion that is targeted to be released in 2023.”

As it was mentioned in @CDPROJEKTRED_IR financial call moments ago, Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming expansion will arrive in 2023. Please stay tuned for more details coming later this year 🦾 https://t.co/rq1w6RDTDL — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 14, 2022

Before Cyberpunk 2077 launched in December 2020, the studio talked about an expansion for the game, with some pre-orders including the DLC. Kiciński also promised that CD Projekt Red had “a series of free DLCs and expansions” planned, with details expected “fairly soon”.

However, following reports of poor performance on PS4 and Xbox One (which saw the developer apologise for the issues and accept responsibility for the state of the game) CD Projekt Red has been focused on improving Cyberpunk‘s base game.

Following the release of the 1.5 patch, CD Projekt Red quest director Paweł Sasko said: “We’re still improving the game, because we are all aware that there is work to be done.”

During the same sales call, CD Projekt Red promised that the current-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt isn’t in “development hell”, shortly after it delayed the release.

CD Projekt’s senior vice president of business development Michał Nowakowski promised that the update wouldn’t face a substantial delay and shut down rumours of developer issues.