‘Cyberpunk 2077’ fixes audio-related crashes on PC

CD Projekt Red has released a new hotfix for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC.

Sharing yesterday (February 28) in a new Twitter post, the developer confirmed that a new audio hotfix for Cyberpunk 2077 has been pushed out for all PC players.

As the developer explained, the small patch addresses audio software-related crashes that were occurring upon launching the game. CD Projekt Red didn’t supply any further information, but PC players shouldn’t run into any more audio-related crashes when they start their game from now on.

Last month, the next-generation versions of Cyberpunk 2077 were released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X which both featured 60FPS as well as a ray tracing and performance mode.

Alongside the announcement, the developer also released patch 1.5 which included a variety of upgraded features, along with brand-new mechanics for the game.

Probably the biggest update included the much-requested character edit feature which now lets players change their hair, face, makeup, and more.

Players are now able to rent and renovate new apartments across Night City, as well as use a brand new skip time mechanic. New map icons to differentiate different types of quests were also introduced to make filtering through options easier, along with a whole lot more to discover.

Following the release of patch 1.5, some PS4 and PC players found themselves running into several issues, including one that saw players unable to launch the disc version of the PS4 game.

The developer has since released some workarounds to help users with the issue, while also offering a guide with other solutions.

Elsewhere, a CD Projekt Red developer has stated that the developer has no plans to introduce a Metro system into the game – something which was present in the original trailer that a fan later modded in themselves.