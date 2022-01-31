‘Cyberpunk 2077’ for the PS5 may have been spotted

A PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077 has seemingly been spotted, suggesting that a current-gen version of CD Projekt Red‘s game is on the way.

The version has been spotted by a Twitter account called PlayStation Game Size (via VGC), which crawls through back-end PlayStation files to work out how big upcoming games will be. Sometimes, this also means the account discovers files or games that are yet to be announced.

In this case, the discovery by PlayStation Game Size was also accompanied by what looks to be new cover art for the game.

Advertisement

Back in November 2021, CD Projekt Red said that PS5 and Xbox Series X releases of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 were “on track” for 2022 launches. In the same month, the studio confirmed that a current-gen release for Cyberpunk 2077 was aiming to launch “in the first quarter of 2022,” and added that it would bring a “major update for all platforms.”

That being said, earlier in January 2022, CD Projekt Red denied a leak that reportedly shared new content allegedly planned for patch 1.5. Although the studio has said the leak “does not add up”, it reported that Cyberpunk 2077 would receive a soft relaunch in February 2022 and bring with it plenty of in-game content.

Though a PS5 native version of Cyberpunk 2077 is seemingly imminent, CD Projekt Red only recently wrapped up a lawsuit surrounding the game’s messy original launch. In December 2021, the studio paid shareholders nearly £1.5million after the group accused CD Projekt Red of making “materially false and misleading” statements.

In other news, a Gran Turismo 7 state of play has been announced for this week. Although details are light, fans are already excited by the prospect of more news about the racing sim – which will reportedly feature over 400 cars.