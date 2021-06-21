‘Cyberpunk 2077’ is back for sale on the PlayStation store

Troubled futuristic RPG Cyberpunk 2077 has returned to sale on the PlayStation store as of today (June 21) after being delisted by Sony.

However, CD Projekt RED recommends players should only buy it on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently on sale at £39.99/$49.99 on the PlayStation Store, though a notice on its page still warns about performance issues.

#Cyberpunk2077 is now back on the PlayStation Store. You can play the game on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5. Additionally, a free next gen upgrade will be available for all owners of the PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 in the second half of 2021. pic.twitter.com/RTkptIHOb4 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 21, 2021

Sony initially pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store “to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction” following reports that a host of performance issues and bugs were plaguing the game.

Sony also offered all players who purchased the game refunds. The decision was confirmed on the company’s official website. The statement read:

“SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.”

A montage video of various glitches and bugs was recently leaked after a ransomware attack by hackers. The existence of the video implies that CD Projekt RED were aware of the various issues plaguing the game before its original September 2020 release.

A major update patch was recently added across all platforms that addresses a host of bugs and performance issues.

A number of quests – including The Heist, Family Matters, The Beast in Me and more – have received fixes for bugs that were preventing players from continuing their progress.

In the case of The Heist, “an issue where Arasaka officer’s body could be inaccessible” was stopping players from progressing the main quest very early in the game.

Other general gameplay fixes have been introduced, including “an issue where dropping an NPC’s body caused too much destruction”.

