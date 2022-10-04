‘Cyberpunk 2077’ is getting a sequel – potentially with multiplayer

CD Projekt Red has announced that 2020 RPG Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a new sequel, which will continue to explore the game’s “dark future universe.”

In a tweet published today (October 4), the developer revealed that the sequel is being created under the name Project Orion.

“Orion is a codename for our next Cyberpunk game, which will take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe,” read the announcement.

“Our plans are certainly ambitious, and call for a great deal of work, dedication and further growth,” said CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński

Little else has been shared about the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, however a group strategy update from CD Projekt Red has shared that it plans to “introduce multiplayer experiences” and “boost development abilities to deliver more content to gamers with a prime focus on quality.” Cyberpunk 2077 was planned to add multiplayer after release, but woes around the game’s launch led to this being cancelled.

Those woes saw Cyberpunk 2077 launch in 2020 to some controversy as it was released with so many bugs and performance issues on its PS4 edition that Sony pulled it from the PlayStation store, refunding players. Microsoft also offered refunds, while CD Projekt Red also enabled refunds with its “Help Me Refund” program.

However, since this the critical consensus seems to have changed. The developer has kept working on and updating the game in the meantime and it has seen player numbers steadily climbing.

Recently, as a result of spin-off anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, player counts have been spiking so that the game is now more popular than ever before, getting its highest ever player count since launch. The team also recently announced the development of Phantom Liberty, the first and only expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. Keanu Reeves will be returning in Phantom Liberty to reprise his role as Johnny Silverhand.

