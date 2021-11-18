‘Cyberpunk 2077’ may be coming to Xbox Game Pass

Cyberpunk 2077, the sci-fi RPG from CD Projekt Red, may be coming to Xbox Game Pass, as it was spotted in a recent Xbox promotional video.

Xbox released the video yesterday via YouTube as a promotional clip to advertise the launch of Xbox Cloud Service on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

But eagle-eyed Cyberpunk 2077 fans soon spotted a clip within the video that looks suspiciously like the game.

“Halfway into the video there is a brief clip that is tightly cropped of a player shooting a revolver at some robots in an FPS,” they said via Reddit. “This appears to be from Cyberpunk 2077, and as we all know, they usually only highlight games in their Game Pass service in Game Pass videos.”

The revolver fired in the clip is clearly the Malorian Overture, as seen in Cyberpunk 2077. And if that’s not enough to convince you, the clip itself was previously used in a Cyberpunk 2077 official gameplay trailer.

Clearly, the video highlights the recent sci-fi RPG. That means it’s likely that we’ll see an announcement about its inclusion on Xbox’s gaming services sometime soon.

What’s even more interesting is that this is a video promoting Xbox Cloud Gaming – this could mean that Cyberpunk 2077 will soon be available to stream directly on your console, as well as being able to download it via Game Pass.

Although this looks promising, it’s unclear when the game will debut on the Xbox services and whether or not it will arrive before the upcoming DLC and next-gen updates.

