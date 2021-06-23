Microsoft to end extended ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ refund policy next month

Microsoft has announced plans to end its expanded Cyberpunk 2077 refund policy next month.

Back in December 2020, just a week after the controversial launch of CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077, Microsoft had opened up its refund policy for the game, where it offered full refunds to players. At the time, the company said that the expanded policy would continue to be in effect “until further notice”.

However, according to a new update on the company’s support page for game refunds, this full refund policy is set to come to an end early next month. Microsoft has cited the developer’s continued work on the RPG as the company’s decision to return to its regular refund policy.

“The team at CD Projekt RED continues to work hard to improve the experience of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox players and has made a number of updates,” the tech giant said. “Given these updates, Microsoft will be returning to our standard digital game refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 on July 6 for both new and existing purchases.”

Under Microsoft’s normal refund policy, the sale of all digital games are “considered final”, although players can request a refund under “extenuating circumstances”. Microsoft will then determine if a user is eligible to receive a refund, based on “a variety of factors like time since date of purchase, time since release and use of the product”.

Microsoft’s decision to end its extended refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 comes hot on the heels of Sony’s decision to relist the futuristic RPG for sale on the PlayStation store. However, the game’s PSN product page features a notice that the game is “not recommended” for PS4 consoles.